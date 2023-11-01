Motco Buys 223 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Motco grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after acquiring an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.31. 208,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,141. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

