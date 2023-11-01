NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.36

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 210159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,580,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

