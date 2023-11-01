New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $32.54 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,039 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.27. 1,327,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,562,515. The firm has a market cap of $196.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.37 and its 200 day moving average is $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,408,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,686 shares of company stock valued at $139,998,737. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

