New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $42.59 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $164.34. 1,879,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,847,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

