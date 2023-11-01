New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,167,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,152,000 after purchasing an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 254,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total value of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,608 shares of company stock valued at $161,801,808. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.78.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $376.67. 890,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.12. The company has a market cap of $354.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $308.60 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

