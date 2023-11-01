New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,943 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 10,153,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,253,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $148.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

