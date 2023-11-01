NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.685 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 100.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.6%.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NREF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.73 million, a PE ratio of 494.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 501.62 and a quick ratio of 501.62. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NREF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NREF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.