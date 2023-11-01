Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $80.05

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.05 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 80.05 ($0.97), with a volume of 120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.00).

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.91.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

