NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.54-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. NiSource also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.57-$1.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NI. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

NiSource Stock Up 1.3 %

NI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 3,018,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,790. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.97.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,266,000 after buying an additional 5,544,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NiSource by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,136,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in NiSource by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,740,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 818,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

