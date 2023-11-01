O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.56

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 327574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

