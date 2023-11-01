ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.27 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.27 EPS.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.1 %

ON opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $90.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

