Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $198.20

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.20 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 204.50 ($2.49), with a volume of 225738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212 ($2.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 350 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($3.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market cap of £197.92 million, a P/E ratio of -323.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 374.90.

In related news, insider Dame Kay Davies bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £2,910 ($3,541.01). In related news, insider Roch Doliveux bought 36,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £98,996.20 ($120,462.64). Also, insider Dame Kay Davies bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £2,910 ($3,541.01). Insiders own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

Featured Articles

