Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,702 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,823,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,071,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,312,745.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total transaction of $266,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $21,737,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,071,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,312,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,686 shares of company stock worth $139,998,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.63. 1,222,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,561,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $268.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

