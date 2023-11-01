Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,267.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 613,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568,853 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $82,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,310,843 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

