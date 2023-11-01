Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 363,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 29,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 63,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.19. 8,239,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,084,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $58.06 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

