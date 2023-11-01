Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFE. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,510,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,138,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

