Philcoin One Day Volume Tops $408.48 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $408.48 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.

[Telegram](https://t.me/philcoinphilanthropychat)[Medium](https://medium.com/@philcoin)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/philcoin)”

Philcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.