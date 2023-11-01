PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. 16,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,498. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $86.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,767,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,059,000 after buying an additional 75,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PJT. Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

