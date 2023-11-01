PLC Ultima (PLCU) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $216,456.55

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $216,456.55 and approximately $70,028.87 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for about $27.22 or 0.00078702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 7,951 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the exchanges listed above.

