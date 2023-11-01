Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Pulmonx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.45. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $65,335.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $65,335.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,913 shares of company stock valued at $208,551. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Pulmonx
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
