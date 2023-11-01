Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.45. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $65,335.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,691,880.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $65,335.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,880.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,913 shares of company stock valued at $208,551. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 9.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

