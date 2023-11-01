QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $124,564.18 and approximately $1,643.17 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,612.20 or 0.99968516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00011009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded 92.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000158 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00105438 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,103.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.