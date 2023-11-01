RBG (LON:RBGP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.26). Approximately 18,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 627,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

RBG Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £20.65 million, a P/E ratio of -361.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About RBG

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

