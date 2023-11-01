Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE: CCU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/1/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.70 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/27/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.70 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/27/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

10/24/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/13/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/5/2023 – Compañía Cervecerías Unidas was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

NYSE CCU traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 228,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,506. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $746.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 33.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 160,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 204.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 61.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 106,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.