Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.495-1.545 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,663. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.94.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Resideo Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

