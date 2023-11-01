RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RFM) Trading 0.5% Higher

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.99. 39,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 17,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFM. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $363,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

