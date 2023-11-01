Roble Belko & Company Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $15,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. 583,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,781. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

