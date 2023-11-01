Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Rollins worth $58,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 126.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Rollins Stock Down 0.8 %

Rollins stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 238,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 62.65%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

