Roth Mkm Trims Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Target Price to $16.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

RVLV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 181,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,863. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.16. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

