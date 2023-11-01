Sandy Spring Bank Sells 356 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $231.00. The stock had a trading volume of 241,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,123. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $203.24 and a 1 year high of $252.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

