Saturna Capital CORP Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,916 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.19% of Corteva worth $77,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 99.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 445.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,195 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus cut their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.16.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 316,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,749. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

