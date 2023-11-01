Saturna Capital CORP Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,627 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.58. 294,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,053. The company has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

