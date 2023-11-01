Saturna Capital CORP Has $136.69 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.4% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned about 0.11% of Intuit worth $136,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intuit by 49.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.46. The company had a trading volume of 281,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,088. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.66 and its 200-day moving average is $480.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

