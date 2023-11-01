Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,929 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.58. 592,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

