Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Boosted by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 17.6% of Rebalance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rebalance LLC owned 0.80% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $185,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. 201,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

