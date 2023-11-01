Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $281.81

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$281.81 and last traded at C$281.81, with a volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$299.00.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$312.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$315.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$696.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of C$35.82 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

