ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 465424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Get ShaMaran Petroleum alerts:

ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.79 million for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.79% and a net margin of 42.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0809524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.