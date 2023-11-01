Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Drops By 7.6%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,040,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 17,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after acquiring an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,503,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

NYSE:CP opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

