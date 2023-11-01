Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.76

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $24.29, with a volume of 171176 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SGML. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

