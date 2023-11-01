Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Shares Up 36.8%

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 36.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 9,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Down 38.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

