Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading 21.4% Higher

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 21.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 69,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 175,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Silver X Mining Trading Up 9.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative net margin of 47.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$6.25 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.043152 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

