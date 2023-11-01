Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 105050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVM. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of C$528.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2874532 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

