Smith Salley & Associates Buys 576 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,778 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,218,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.35. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

