Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. The stock had a trading volume of 459,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

