Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 561 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.11.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.20. The stock had a trading volume of 688,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,203. The company has a market cap of $246.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.