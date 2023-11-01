Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Increases Dividend to $0.61 Per Share

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6094 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has increased its dividend payment by an average of 83.0% annually over the last three years. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile to earn $8.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. 1,426,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $112.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.59). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.39.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,626,000 after acquiring an additional 747,037 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $5,025,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

