SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

10/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $216.00 to $111.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $254.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

10/20/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $300.00.

10/19/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $299.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $305.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $274.00.

9/21/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/15/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $299.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $340.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $334.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.37 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.54.

Get SolarEdge Technologies Inc alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.