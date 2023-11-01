Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.38. 8,908,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,492,639. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

