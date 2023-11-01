Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 170 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,056,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

