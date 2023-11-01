Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $430,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after purchasing an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 527,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.51%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

