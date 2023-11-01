Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.08. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.40 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SON shares. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:SON traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.84. 441,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,886. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $63.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

